Middletown man out thousands after construction machines damaged during theft

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Middletown police are trying to find the person or people responsible for a string of construction thefts.
One of the victims says his stolen machines were found by Dayton police, but they were so damaged he’s now out tens of thousands of dollars.
Darren Susong Jr., the alleged theft victim, is less than happy these days.
“It sucks. It sucked,” he said. “I worked my butt off for everything I got.”
A police report says someone stole Susong’s trailer and bobcat in December. Susong say he was out of town at the time visiting his mother, who has cancer.
“Didn’t know who would have done it,” he said. “Still don’t know.”
Middletown police say two other trailers were stolen in the last few months.
Additionally, officers say there have been multiple thefts of construction materials as well. One report shows someone stole $1,200 in plywood from a Middletown man.
“People come out here and they put it all on the line, you know what I mean?” Susong said. “They go to work to better their family, and people go around and take stuff that isn’t theirs, and it’s aggravating.”
Officers have recovered all the stolen trailers — three in total — but have not made any arrests.
Susong says whoever took his machinery caused serious damage to it.
“So I’m left to pay for the damages,” he said. “It’s just crazy.”
Susong says it will cost him $20,000-$30,000.
Police posted photos on social media Tuesday, saying they would like to talk to the owners of the pictured van. Officers say they could have information on the recent thefts.
If you have any information in any of the theft cases, you’re asked to call Middletown PD at (513) 425-7700.
