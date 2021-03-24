Boyfriend of woman convicted in son’s murder returns to court

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - The boyfriend of a Middletown woman who pleaded guilty to killing her 6-year-old son and dumping his body in the Ohio River will return to court Monday.

James Hamilton, 43, could plead out, too, or continue to maintain his innocence and face trial Oct. 4.

Hamilton was indicted earlier this year on a multi-count indictment with Brittany Gosney.

He faces a total of 15 charges including, kidnapping, gross abuse of a corpse, child endangering, tampering with evidence, and abduction.

Gosney, 29, admitted last week she murdered her youngest child, James Hutchinson.

It happened in February when she abandoned him and his two young siblings, 9 and 7, at Rush Run Wild Life Area in Preble County.

James, a first-grader, was dragged by her van when he tried to get back in.

Gosney pleaded guilty to one count of murder and two counts of endangering children.

She admitted to not only killing the boy, but to also hog-tying her two older children. Prosecutors say rags were stuffed in their mouths for a long time.

Gosney faces 15 years to life in prison when she is sentenced on Sept. 13.

According to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office, Gosney told investigators she was under pressure from Hamilton to get rid of her children back on Feb. 26.

Gosney left the park after her van hit her son, but went back for the children about 30 or 40 minutes later, police have said.

She put them in the van and returned to their Middletown home.

That’s where prosecutors say Gosney and Hamilton put her son’s body in a spare room and left it there for 48 hours before driving to the Ohio River in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, court records show.

At some point, a concrete block was tied to the first grader’s body before they threw him into the water, prosecutors wrote in court documents.

Gosney remains at the Butler County Jail in lieu of a $2 million bond. She’s been there since her arrest in February.

Hamilton is held on a $750,000 bond.

Searchers have been unable to locate Hutchinson’s body in the Ohio River despite multiple tries.

Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson says they won’t give up hope and will search again as soon as the have credible information that may lead them to his remains.

