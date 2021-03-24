Showers and storms arrive Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Mild through midday as we warm into the lower 70s later today across the FOX19 NOW viewing area. There is a chance for a stray shower this afternoon but our better chance for rain arrives on Thursday when a strong cold front will push east and bring us plenty of rain and strong storms at times.
Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day. While the morning starts off dry the first round of showers are expected to develop after morning rush through midday. Then we see a break and the sun may come out helping to fuel storms later in the day. These storms have the potential to be strong to severe too. The front moves east early Friday giving way to dry weather for most of the weekend.
Friday will be cooler but still nice. Skies will clear across the Tri-State. Highs will reach into the lower 60s. Saturday stays dry for most of the day before showers arrive. Expect highs near 70.
Sunday may bring another chance for rain with a weak cold front moving through. However, while the front doesn’t have a lot of moisture, it will drop our temperatures quite a bit. Morning temperatures Monday will be in the mid 30s with a high in the upper 50s. Monday and Tuesday will be dry.
