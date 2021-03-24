Strong storms and heavy rain likely Thursday

Beginning as early as 8-9am we will see rain beginning to move into the Tri-State from the south. This will not be severe or very heavy. The best chance for thunderstorms will be at two different times. Noon -2PM will be the first round and the more significant round from 7pm – 11pm. We are under a “slight” or elevated risk for severe storms from the Storm Prediction Center with the strongest storms tomorrow to our southwest in parts of Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee.