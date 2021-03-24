Strong storms and heavy rain likely Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Tonight will be warm and mild. Low 49. Thursday will be a First Alert Weather Day as we expect heavy rain and strong to severe thunderstorms at times.
Beginning as early as 8-9am we will see rain beginning to move into the Tri-State from the south. This will not be severe or very heavy. The best chance for thunderstorms will be at two different times. Noon -2PM will be the first round and the more significant round from 7pm – 11pm. We are under a “slight” or elevated risk for severe storms from the Storm Prediction Center with the strongest storms tomorrow to our southwest in parts of Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee.
Our threats include heavy rain (around an inch by the time rain ends Friday morning), large hail, strong and possibly damaging winds, and an isolated tornado. We already have a High Wind Watch in effect for Fayette, Union and Franklin Counties in Indiana and for Butler, Warren and Clinton in Ohio from 10pm Thursday until 8am Friday. Winds could gust as high as 60mph in these areas.
Rain ends early Friday morning but the storm threat will wain by midnight. Friday will be cooler with a high of 59.
The weekend will be mainly dry with really nice weather Saturday. High 72. A stray shower will be possible overnight Saturday ending early Sunday morning. Monday will be dry with more rain Tuesday and Wednesday.
