Thomas More finishes as national runner-up

Saints lose NAIA national championship game to Westmont

Thomas More finishes as national runner-up
Thomas More University athletic logo (Source: Picture provided by Thomas More Univ.)
By Joe Danneman | March 23, 2021 at 10:32 PM EDT - Updated March 23 at 10:33 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Thomas More women’s basketball team finished one win short of a national championship.

Playing in their fourth Final Four in the last six years, No. 1 Thomas More lost to Westmont, 71-62, in the NAIA national championship game in Sioux City.

The Saints started off hot despite playing without NAIA All-American Zoie Barth (Highlands) who injured her knee in Monday’s semifinal win. Taylor Clos (Campbell County), Courtney Hurst (Conner) and Emily Simon all connected on early three-pointers as Thomas More built an early first half lead.

Westmont outscored the saints 19-11 in the second quarter and held off multiple Thomas More runs in the second half to send the top-seeded Saints to only their second loss of the season.

Emily Simon scored a team high 14 points and Summer Secrist (Scott High School) finished with 13 points.

Thomas More finished the season with a 29-2 record.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.