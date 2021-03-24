Thomas More finishes as national runner-up

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Thomas More women’s basketball team finished one win short of a national championship.
Playing in their fourth Final Four in the last six years, No. 1 Thomas More lost to Westmont, 71-62, in the NAIA national championship game in Sioux City.
The Saints started off hot despite playing without NAIA All-American Zoie Barth (Highlands) who injured her knee in Monday’s semifinal win. Taylor Clos (Campbell County), Courtney Hurst (Conner) and Emily Simon all connected on early three-pointers as Thomas More built an early first half lead.
Westmont outscored the saints 19-11 in the second quarter and held off multiple Thomas More runs in the second half to send the top-seeded Saints to only their second loss of the season.
Emily Simon scored a team high 14 points and Summer Secrist (Scott High School) finished with 13 points.
Thomas More finished the season with a 29-2 record.
