Unsettled Weather Ahead

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We will be mainly dry Wednesday with warm weather again. High 71. A stray shower will be possible but the better chance for rain will be Thursday. A strong cold front will push east and bring us plenty of rain and strong storms at times. Thursday will begin dry and warm. Showers will be possible beginning in the late morning hours. Then we see a break and the sun may come out helping to fuel storms later in the day. These storms have the potential to be strong to severe too. The front moves east early Friday giving way to dry weather for most of the weekend.