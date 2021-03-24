‘A very exciting time:’ Outdoor drinking area arrives at The Banks

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Beginning Thursday at 11 a.m., the outdoor refreshment area at The Banks is a go.
People will be able to enjoy alcoholic beverages while walking around riverfront development — provided they follow certain rules
A designated outdoor refreshment area, or DORA, will be in place in an area bounded by Heritage Bank Center, Mehring Way, Paul Brown Stadium and Second Street.
It means that bar and restaurant-goers may carry a 16oz. open alcoholic drink in a designated cup anywhere within the DORA area.
The hours will be 11 a.m.-1 a.m. daily.
In addition, E. Freedom Way will close for good starting March 25 to prepare for construction of a pedestrian walkway at The Banks, according to sources.
The walkway (below) will stretch from the Holy Grail to Jefferson Social.
The project has been approved by city council and the state.
City officials say more details will be revealed on Thursday.
“It’s 85 acres for us, it’s a very exciting time,” Holy Grail Owner Jim Moehring said. “We’ll be able to utilize this area to expand our patios, get people to social distance, get us more room, get us open air room, which is sorely needed right now.”
Moehring says the pedestrian walkway is a welcome addition in time for the warm weather months.
“It will freshen things up, really get ready for the summer and come out of what’s been a brutal 13 months stretch, we’re very much looking forward to getting things moving forward,” he said.
Leslie Rich of Westwood agrees that the DORA and the pedestrian walkway are causes for excitement.
“I think that streets should be for people and not just cars,” Rich said. “I think it’s going to bring a whole other energy to The Banks.”
