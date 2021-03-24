Viva Aerobus announces new nonstop service between CVG, Los Cabos

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Viva Aerobus will fly from Cincinnati to Los Cabos from May 29 to Aug. 8, the carrier announced.
This new nonstop route will complement the flights that Viva already offers from the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky market to Cancun.
“We are pleased to partner with Viva Aerobus and Vacation Express to provide the only nonstop service from the region to Los Cabos,” CVG Airport CEO Candace McGraw said in a news release. “Local travelers can now book directly with Viva Aerobus or book their entire vacation package through Vacation Express to the west coast of Mexico, a growing leisure destination for our region.”
Flights to Los Cabos will be offered once a week, arriving to Los Cabos on Sundays and flying back to Cincinnati on Saturdays.
In partnership with Vacation Express, Viva Aerobus already offers nonstop flights every week, operated year-round, from Cincinnati to Cancun.
Flights arrive to Cancun on Sundays and passengers can fly back to Cincinnati on Saturdays.
