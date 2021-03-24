25% of Hamilton Co. population has received COVID-19 vaccine, commissioner says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - On Wednesday, United Way CEO Moira Weir discussed how dialing 211 is providing assistance during the pandemic.
Weir said dialing 211 is a resource for people who are struggling to register to get a vaccine over the internet.
She said it also aims to connect people to any resource they might need such as rent/mortgage assistance and utility assistance.
Along with 211, Weir says 513relief.org is another resource for residents.
Last week, the mass COVID-19 vaccine site at the Cintas Center opened Thursday.
You must have an appointment scheduled to get vaccinated at the Cintas Center.
Hamilton County Commissioner said 201,118 residents have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine - equaling about 25% of the population.
Ohioans 40 years and older and people with certain medical conditions are now able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
Those 16 and up can be vaccinated beginning March 29.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are 75,574 cases and 1,130 deaths in the county.
