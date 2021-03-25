2 arrested in connection with shooting at Middletown bar

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - The Middletown Division of Police arrested two people in connection with a shooting at a Middletown bar on March 20.
Officers say they were dispatched around 1:30 a.m. to Middtown Lounge, located in the 400 block of Clark St., in reference to shots fired in the area. When they arrived, officers say they found a woman who was shot in the head.
Police claim she was shot inside the bar.
Shortly after that, officers found out a man who was shot inside the same place walked into Atrium Medical Center, police said.
The conditions of the victims are not known at this time.
Officers and detectives arrested Davion Gates, 22, and 23-year-old Jermain Trammel.
Both have been charged with felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Middletown Police Department at 513-425-7720 or Detective Morgan at 513-425-7735.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.