Cincinnati’s adults-only swimming pool to open in April

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Sports Club adults-only swimming pool will be opening ahead of the traditional Memorial Day holiday, weather permitting, in April.
The pool officially opened in June 2020.
CSC said they also intend to keep the pool open long past Labor Day, as they did in 2020 when they closed it on Nov. 29, due to exceptionally warm weather.
“Our members have indicated that enjoy exercising outdoors, even in the crisp winter and spring months. For this reason, we are continually looking for innovative, new ways to provide them with many types of year-round workouts in the fresh outdoors. In 2014, we opened our outdoor fitness facility, which is open-aired, but well sheltered from the rain and snow. It has been extremely popular, and we generally have members using it 365 days a year,” Interim General Manager at the Cincinnati Sports Club Marco Fiorini said.
The pool will be open:
- Monday-Friday: 5 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Saturday: 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Sunday: 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
The 2,000 square foot area is for those over the age of 21 and features a 25-yard lounge pool, bar, and cafe, as well as a hot and cool tub.
