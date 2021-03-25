Cincinnati’s adults-only swimming pool to open in April

“Our members have indicated that enjoy exercising outdoors, even in the crisp winter and spring months. For this reason, we are continually looking for innovative, new ways to provide them with many types of year-round workouts in the fresh outdoors. In 2014, we opened our outdoor fitness facility, which is open-aired, but well sheltered from the rain and snow. It has been extremely popular, and we generally have members using it 365 days a year,” Interim General Manager at the Cincinnati Sports Club Marco Fiorini said.