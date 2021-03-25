Northside community mobilizes for missing 14-year-old Tulip Hill

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Concerns are mounting among those close to Tianna “Tulip” Hill, the 14-year-old girl police reported missing Tuesday.
Hill was last seen Tuesday walking to work in Northside, according to Cincinnati police.
>> HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Full Details: Cincinnati police searching for missing 14-year-old girl
CPD says Hill has no history of going missing and there is no evidence she ran away. As of Wednesday, police consider the teen to be in danger.
“There’s definitely something that’s wrong here,” Tommy Rueff told FOX19 NOW.
Rueff is with Happen Inc., a Northside nonprofit that, according to its website, offers programming to help children and their parents share creative, bonding experiences through art.
Hill was very involved in Happen Inc., according to Rueff. He says she was headed there Tuesday night, but failed to show up.
“We decided at 6:45 for her mother to go ahead and call the police, because it’s unlike her to be late,” he explained.
Hill’s mother was also out all day looking for her daughter. She spoke to FOX19 NOW by phone Wednesday to reinforce the situation is serious.
Many involved in Happen Inc. distributed flyers and knocked on doors throughout Northside Wednesday, hoping someone — or their surveillance camera — might have information.
Many local businesses also posted the Hill’s missing person flyer, hoping to help.
“I’m nervous about it, and I think everyone else is too,” Rueff said. “I know [Cincinnati Police] District 5 is doing everything they can.”
Rueff calls Hill empathetic and respectful. “She is one of the kindest people I know,” he said.
“We are praying, and our thoughts are for the family and for Tulip in hopes she’ll be back soon.”
If you have any information on her whereabouts you’re asked to call 513-765-1212 or Detective Hert at 513-569-850.
