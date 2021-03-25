Demolition of Millennium Hotel to begin Monday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Elm Street will be closing between Fifth and Sixth streets for more than a year beginning Monday, March 29, as crews start demolition of the former Millennium Hotel.
The 872-room hotel will be torn down piece by piece and is expected to be completed in June of 2022.
Motorists traveling north on Elm will be detoured west at Fourth and east at Fifth. The sidewalks closest to the demolition site on the south side of Sixth and the north side of Fifth also will remain closed.
Detour signs will be in place to help guide motorists and pedestrians around the site.
The main entrance to the convention center at Fifth and Elm will remain open to the public for the duration of the project. Access on the north side of the building on Sixth also will remain open. The sidewalk along the east side of the convention center facing Elm is open for the time being but will close as needed to maintain public safety as demolition progresses.
In addition, there will be full closures of Sixth Street and periodic lane closures on Fifth and Sixth as demolition progresses.
Regarding what’s next for the site, Port Vice President of Communications and Marketing Tom Millikin says negotiations and investigations continue, but no decisions have been made.
“Our plans are to build a hotel on the site. Beyond that, we can’t discuss details on the redevelopment until funding sources are identified,” Millikin said.
The Millennium, the largest hotel downtown, closed Dec. 31, 2019.
