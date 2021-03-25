Family of 3-year-old killed in hit-skip pleading for justice nine years later

EAST PRICE HILL, Ohio (FOX19) - For nine years, relatives of a little boy who was killed in a hit and run in East Price Hill have been waiting for justice.
In March 2012, tragedy struck the family of Jaylen Hill. The 3-year-old was playing outside when Cincinnati police said he was hit by a car and killed along Fairbanks Avenue. According to investigators, the driver did not stop.
“We were outside, and he had thrown his ball close to the curb, and he was right there by the curb grabbing his ball, and once he was grabbing his ball by the curb, the car came up on the curb and hit him, like that,” Paige Hill, Jaylen’s sister, said.
Many of Jaylen’s loved ones, like his sister Paige, witnessed what happened that day.
“Why wouldn’t anybody come forward? What if that was their child, or their loved ones, or anything like that?” Paige said. “He was just a baby at the time.”
Over the years, relatives have honored Jaylen with candlelight vigils and memorials.
“He loved to run around, play with his trucks, stuff like that,” Paige said. “He was just so sweet and adorable.”
Nine years later, no arrests have been made in the case, and the person behind the wheel has yet to come forward. Paige said those who were there remember that the car involved was a red Chevy impala.
Paige and her loved ones remain hopeful that perhaps in time, the person responsible will do the right thing and give them justice for Jaylen.
Anyone with information is asked to call CPD District 3 at 513-263-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.
