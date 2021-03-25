FC Cincinnati’s 2021 schedule unveiled

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Major League Soccer unveiled its full 2021 regular-season league schedule, a slate that sees each team play 34 matches between April and November.
In the club’s first year at West End Stadium, FC Cincinnati will host 17 matches.
Tickets to all games at West End Stadium are currently available exclusively through 2021 Season Ticket Memberships, which start at $325 and are available online or by calling 513-977-5425 (KICK).
Among the home schedule’s highlights, FC Cincinnati will host:
- The 2021 home opener and the West End Stadium inaugural match – previously announced – against Inter Miami CF at 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 16
- Eastern Conference finalists the New England Revolution on Saturday, May 29
- The only home match to be played against a Western Conference opponent, the Colorado Rapids, on Saturday, June 19
- The return of the #HellisReal Derby against defending MLS Cup Champions Columbus Crew SC on Wednesday, July 7
- The first meeting against the 2020 Supporters’ Shield winners Philadelphia Union on Saturday, Aug. 14
- Regional rival Chicago Fire FC on Wednesday, Oct. 20
- FC Cincinnati’s first home MLS match against Nashville SC on Wednesday, Oct. 27
- MLS Decision Day 2021 against 2018 MLS Cup Champions Atlanta United FC on Sunday, Nov. 7
