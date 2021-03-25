First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day as heavy rain and storms are expected in the Tri-State.
A Wind Advisory will be in effect for most of our region 10 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday.
A High Wind Warning will be in effect during the same time for our northern counties of Butler, Warren and Clinton in Ohio and Fayette, Union and Franklin counties in southwestern Indiana.
Winds will run 25 to 35 mph with guts up to 55-60 mph possible late Thursday night.
Rain will begin to move in from the south starting at 8 a.m. or 9 a.m. Thursday. The rain will not be severe or very heavy.
The best chance for thunderstorms will be at two different times later in the day.
The first round will come through around 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
The more significant round will come between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.
The Tri-State is under a slight or elevated risk for severe storms from the Storm Prediction Center.
The threats include heavy rain, large hail, strong and possibly damaging winds and an isolated tornado.
Winds could gust as high as 60mph in these areas.
Rain ends early Friday, but the storm threat will wain by midnight.
