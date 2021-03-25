First Alert Weather Day for showers & thunderstorms

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Showers and storms are moving in this morning. Today is a First Alert Weather Day with a chance for heavy rain and strong thunderstorms at times. You can expect the rain to move in between 8 and 10 a.m. It is not expected to be severe or very heavy.
The best chance for thunderstorms across the Tri-State comes in waves. The first opportunity arrives during midday between noon and 2 p.m. It is the second round tonight that will potentially pack a punch between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. Our main threats include pockets of heavy rain, along with strong and possibly damaging winds. There is also an slight threat for hail or an isolated tornado.
There is a High Wind Watch in effect for Fayette, Union and Franklin Counties in Indiana and for Butler, Warren and Clinton in Ohio 8 a.m. on Friday. Some locations could see wind gusts as high as 60 mph in these areas. Rain comes to an end early Friday morning, however but the storm threat will wain by midnight.
Friday will be cooler with a high of 59. The weekend will be mainly dry with really nice weather Saturday. High 72. A stray shower will be possible overnight Saturday ending early Sunday morning. Monday will be dry with more rain Tuesday and Wednesday.
