KY Girl Scouts extending cookie program

ERLANGER, Ky. (FOX19) - Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road (GSKWR) has extended the cookie program until Saturday, April 11.
GSKWR said in addition to COVID-19 constraints, severe weather in March created barriers for the Kentucky Girl Scouts to overcome during the traditional cookie-selling season which was originally set to end on March 28.
Their goal is to sell the remaining 31,848 boxes before the April 11 deadline.
“Due to unsafe weather conditions and the restrictions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, our girls weren’t able to do traditional door-to-door and booth cookies sales at the level they typically would”, Product Sales Director Carolyn McNerney said. “Walmart has been such a tremendous retail partner for us this year, allowing girls to sell cookies at locations throughout Kentucky”, she continued. Walmart has also extended their partnership with Kentucky Girl Scouts through April 11, to help them meet their cookie sales goals.
Through April 11, 2021, cookies can be ordered through the Girl Scout Cookie Finder for direct shipment with 50% off shipping fees (for orders of 6 or more boxes).
Cookies can be purchased for the next three weekends from Kentucky Girl Scouts at participating Walmart stores throughout Kentucky and at both Florence Mall and Ashland Mall.
This weekend, March 27 and March 28, cookies can be ordered from food ordering and delivery platform Grubhub, in Northern Kentucky for pickup or delivery, at www.grubhub.com/food/girl_scouts or via the Grubhub app.
