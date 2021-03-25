KY Girl Scouts extending cookie program

“Due to unsafe weather conditions and the restrictions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, our girls weren’t able to do traditional door-to-door and booth cookies sales at the level they typically would”, Product Sales Director Carolyn McNerney said. “Walmart has been such a tremendous retail partner for us this year, allowing girls to sell cookies at locations throughout Kentucky”, she continued. Walmart has also extended their partnership with Kentucky Girl Scouts through April 11, to help them meet their cookie sales goals.