“The vaccines are working. They are our ticket out of this.”

Kentuckians 40 and up eligible for vaccine next week
Gov. Andy Beshear (Source: Office of Gov. Andy Beshear)
By Brian Planalp | March 25, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT - Updated March 25 at 4:36 PM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that all Kentuckians 40 and up will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday.

The news comes just days after Kentucky expanded its vaccine eligibility to those 50 and older.

Kentuckians 16 and up will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine by April 12, if not sooner.

No new COVID-19 cases were reported in long-term care residents Thursday for the first time in months, according to Beshear.

“A year has been a long time, and I can’t remember the last day when our update was zero here. Just incredible,” he said.

Four new COVID-19 cases were reported among LTC staff members.

“These numbers continue to tick down,” the governor continued, “proof that the vaccines are working. They are our ticket out of this.”

