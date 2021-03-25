Kentuckians 40 and up eligible for vaccine next week

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that all Kentuckians 40 and up will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday.
The news comes just days after Kentucky expanded its vaccine eligibility to those 50 and older.
Kentuckians 16 and up will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine by April 12, if not sooner.
No new COVID-19 cases were reported in long-term care residents Thursday for the first time in months, according to Beshear.
“A year has been a long time, and I can’t remember the last day when our update was zero here. Just incredible,” he said.
Four new COVID-19 cases were reported among LTC staff members.
“These numbers continue to tick down,” the governor continued, “proof that the vaccines are working. They are our ticket out of this.”
