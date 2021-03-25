New reality fashion show ‘The Collective’ launches out of Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A new first-of-its-kind reality fashion show is launching right here out of Cincinnati.
“The Collective” is a show focused on staging a high-tech fashion week with a select group of celebrity designers.
Laura Ciantiolo, “America’s Next Top Model” runner-up, says Cincinnati is filled with untapped talent.
“Living here in Cincinnati, I can tell you there’s so much talent here that needs to be seen by the world,” said Ciantiolo.
Part of the project includes following the journey of local Cincinnati area models who have been paired with the designers.
This will open up opportunities for them to begin their careers, get exposure to the fashion world, and the market at large.
“I’m excited to show the world, and all of our viewers collectively, that the Midwest can be a center and a hub for fashion, especially to students graduating from the design school at UC. That they don’t necessarily have to go to New York or Los Angeles to pursue a career in fashion that they can stay here and make something for themselves here,” says former “Project Runway” contestant Tessa Clark.
Hosts and designers come from shows like “America’s Next Top Model,” “Project Runway,” “Making The Cut,” and “Next in Fashion.”
“I think it’s cool because there’s so many great designer models all over and Cincinnati is a beautiful place,” says celebrity stylist Ty Hunter. “And I took a tour yesterday and I was excited, but I think this is a great opportunity where people can come out of their shells come out of hiding and just really focus and know that you can do it and it’s here and it’s a beautiful city and I’m excited to be here. . . good food too.”
At least 400 models from the area will show up this weekend for a casting call.
“To see 400 models here in Cincinnati, I mean the excitement level, it just builds every day,” says Amy Bond, Executive Producer of “The Collective” and former “Project Runway Contestant.” “It was important to us on the collective that we represented a little bit of everything, so we have a very diverse cast from all nationalities walks of life, backgrounds.”
And at ADC Fine Art in downtown is where the magic will happen.
“It’s full of color, it’s full of excitement,” says Executive Producer Angelo La Pietra. “It gives you this whole feeling that there’s a lot going on, a great place to be visually and aesthetically.”
“I am beside myself with excitement,” says President of ADC Fine Art Litsa Spanos. “I am thrilled to have this come to my hometown, come to my gallery. For me, it’s all about beauty fashion and art go hand in hand so it’s a great connection.”
The main fashion show event will be held on the weekend of July 30. It’s going to bring a true red-carpet experience to Cincinnati and you can purchase your tickets right now on Eventbrite.
