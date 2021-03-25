Officers’ use of deadly force ruled justifiable in Batesville shooting, records show

BATESVILLE, Ind. (FOX19) - Officers’ use of deadly force was found to be justifiable in the shooting death of a Batesville man last November, the State of Indiana has concluded.
On the morning of Nov. 16, 2020, police were called to Bridlewood Trace Road.
According to court records, a woman’s 911 a little before 8 a.m. claimed her husband, Joshua Evans, 32, was acting erratically and had a knife. The woman said Evans was alone in the garage where his gun safe was, the court said.
Batesville Police Assistant Chief Blake Roope arrived on Bridlewood Trace Road to find the home’s garage door up, records show.
Asst. Chief Roope stopped in front of the home and began to walk up to the home when the garage door started closing.
Roope knocked on the closed garage door, which was met in response with a man saying “f*** off,” records show.
A woman and three kids were able to get out of the house.
The woman gave the police the keypad code to the garage.
According to the State, Asst. Chief Roope was starting to enter the garage code when Evans fired his gun from inside. Shrapnel from the garage door frame hit Roope in the bicep.
A standoff between police and Evans ensued for about three hours.
During that time, court records show Evans fired 20-30 rounds while he was barricaded inside the garage, the documents say.
A hostage crisis negotiator team was on scene and made several phone calls with Evans during the hour-long standoff.
Around 11:30 a.m., Evans told the hostage crisis negotiator team to “take the shot or I’m going to,” the document says.
Evans walked out of the garage with a gun at his side shortly after that statement, the State says.
Despite warnings to drop the gun, Evans raised the gun and started walking at Master Trooper Eric Williams.
“Master Trooper Williams later told detectives that the gun was pointed directly at him as he could see down the barrel of the gun,” the document reads.
Several officers fired their weapons at Evans, who later died at the hospital.
The State determined the officers’ use of deadly force, in this case, was justifiable as they have right to defend themselves from physical harm and crime, the court ruled.
