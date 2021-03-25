Police searching for missing man with autism last seen downtown

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police and Springfield Township police are asking for help locating a missing man believed to be in danger.
Andre Dion Miles, 19, was last seen in Downtown Cincinnati boarding a bus near 9th and Sycamore streets, police say.
The bus traveled to North College Hill, according to CPD.
North College Hill PD responded to the area of the bus destination at Hamilton and Meis avenues, but were not able to find Miles.
Miles has autism, police say.
He is described as 6′1″ and 160 lbs. wearing a multicolored blue shirt, blue jeans and no shoes.
If you have any information, you’re urged to contact 911 or Springfield Township PD at (513) 729-1300.
