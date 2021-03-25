Latest Updates: Possible severe weather, high winds approach Tri-State

UPDATE 9:01 p.m.: The Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Boone and Hamilton counties has been canceled.
According to NWS, the storm that prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.
UPDATE 8:48 p.m.: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hamilton County, Ohio; Dearborn, Ohio and Switzerland counties in Indiana; and Boone and Gallatin counties in Kentucky until 9:15 p.m.
A storm cell is moving into the Tri-State with quarter-sized hail. NWS advises minor damage to vehicles is possible.
Locations impacted include: Cincinnati, Harrison, North College Hill, Cheviot, Lawrenceburg, Greendale, Rising Sun, Burlington, Hidden Valley, Oakbrook, Bright, Cleves, Shawnee, Taylor Creek, Bridgetown, Miami Heights, Dry Ridge, Blue Jay, Mack and Delhi Township.
This includes I-74 in Ohio between mile markers 3 and 17.
-- Original Story --
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A front of northbound storms is expected to move into the Tri-State Thursday evening.
Severe storms are possible beginning around 8 p.m. and continuing until 11 p.m.
The storms could bring heavy rain, large hail, strong and possibly damaging winds and an isolated tornado.
A Wind Advisory will be in effect for most of the Tri-State from 10 p.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday.
A High Wind Warning will be in effect during the same time for Butler, Warren and Clinton counties in Ohio and Fayette, Union, and Franklin counties in Indiana.
Winds will be 25-35 mph with gusts of 55-60 mph possible late Thursday night.
