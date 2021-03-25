Shooting victim drives up as police investigate Springfield Twp stabbing

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - A shooting victim drove into a parking lot as police investigated a stabbing in Springfield Township overnight, police say.
The two incidents are not related, they said.
Officers responded to a report of a security employee stabbed at the Elegant Event Center on Hamilton Avenue and were beginning to investigate that when a silver Chevrolet pulled into the lot.
The driver told police he was shot.
The stabbing victim and shooting victim were both taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police say.
Both incidents remain under investigation.
Police say there are no suspects.
