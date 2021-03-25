United Airlines announces new service from CVG to 4 leisure destinations

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - United Airlines on Thursday announced new service from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport to four leisure destinations in Hilton Head Island and Charleston in South Carolina; Pensacola, Florida and Portland, Maine.
Each new flight will operate three days a week starting May 27 and 28.
United officials say they will offer upgraded premium regional jet service on each route with 10 First Class, 20 Premium Economy and 20 Regular Economy seating configurations.
Tickets are available now at united.com.
“Throughout the pandemic, United has been strategic and thoughtful in adding flights to destinations that our customers want to visit,” said Ankit Gupta, vice president of domestic network planning and scheduling at United Airlines.
“With many customers now beginning to plan summer vacations in places where they can enjoy time outside, we look forward to offering new service to places like South Carolina’s Lowcountry and the most flights to Portland, Maine of any U.S. airline.”
Airline officials say the four destinations will complement United’s existing year-round and seasonal nonstop service to Chicago (ORD), Denver (DEN), Houston (IAH), Newark (EWR) and Washington, D.C. (IAD).
“We are pleased United is expanding its number of nonstop destinations from CVG,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG. “Whether locals are looking to travel north or south, United is making it more convenient and comfortable than ever to reach these highly desirable vacation spots.”
