WATCH LIVE: Ohio seeing plateau in COVID-19 cases, governor says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will give an update on the status of the Coronavirus response in the state.
DeWine announced Ohio’s 11 mass vaccine sites will start Wednesday and will mostly give the Johnson & Johnson shot.
Cincinnati’s Cintas Center will get 5,000 doses each per week. Appointments can be scheduled Saturday online.
On Monday, DeWine announced Ohio residents ages 16 and older can get the COVID-19 vaccine as long as a provider is unable to fill appointment slots.
People ages 16 and up will become fully eligible for the vaccine on March 29.
“I authorized all of the health departments in the state or any other locations, we have about 1,300 locations around the state of Ohio, so we have now authorized them that if they cannot fill slots this week or next week, we’ve authorized them this morning to go-ahead and anybody 16 years of age and older,” Gov. DeWine said Monday. “So, anybody 16 years of age and older, if that department has not been able to fill the slots this week they can go ahead and take anybody 16 years of age and older.”
The state is currently allowing anyone 40 and older, and those who are diagnosed with certain conditions or diseases (cancer, kidney disease, heart disease) to receive the vaccine.
Anyone who is eligible for the vaccine, but does not have computer access, can call 1-833-427-5634.
Visitations at nursing homes and assisted living facilities are now required as long as safety protocols are met, the governor announced. Visitation was previously allowed, but not required.
Vaccinated residents can now physically touch their visitors as long the person is wearing a mask. Also, private room visitations can resume.
The minimum time allowed for visitations is 30 minutes, Gov. DeWine said. The max time previously allowed for visits was 30 minutes.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, 1,006,171 cases and 18,388 deaths.
