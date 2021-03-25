72-year-old man killed in workplace accident coroner says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 72-year-old man is dead in what the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office says is due to a workplace accident.
Thomas Gyarmati was pronounced dead Wednesday, a corner’s report shows.
Cincinnati fire officials said they responded to a workplace accident in the 3400 block of Beekman Street on Cincinnati’s west side about just before 11 a.m. Wednesday, but further details were not released.
