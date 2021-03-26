2 charged in connection with Middletown bar shooting

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Middletown police announced the arrest of two men in connection with a bar shooting early Saturday morning.
Officers were dispatched around 1:30 a.m. to Middletown Lounge in the 400 block of Clark Street on a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they say they found a woman shot in the head.
Police say she was shot inside the bar.
Officers next found a man shot at the same bar who then walked into Atrium Medical Center.
The extent of either victims’ injuries remains unclear, though police said Sunday both were being treated at that time.
On Thursday, Middletown police officers and detectives arrested 22-year-old Davion Gates in the 2800 block of Yankee Road.
Afterwards, they arrested 23-year-old Jermaine Trammel in the 2800 block of Wilbraham Road.
Gates and Trammel face charges of felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Middletown Police Department at 513-425-7720 or Detective Morgan at 513-425-7735.
