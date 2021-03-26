City of Harrison ‘unauditable,’ state auditor says

HARRISON, Ohio (FOX19) - The city of Harrison in Hamilton County is “unauditable” for the year 2019 after auditors determined the condition of the city’s financial records were not adequate to finish the audit, the state auditor’s office announced Friday.
State auditors said they identified the following issues:
- The Independent Public Accounting (IPA) firm conducting the audit has been unable to obtain bank reconciliations, outstanding check listings, subsequent bank statements, and transfers listings.
- The Auditor of State contacted the Finance Director and Mayor on November 30, 2020 regarding the status of the audit and filing of financial statements. The City filed financial statements on December 28, 2020 and state auditors reached out again on March 4, 2021 regarding the status of documents not provided to your IPA.
Harrison city officials have 90 days to revise their financial records and provide the data necessary to complete the audit, the state auditor’s office said in a news release.
Failure to bring accounts, records, and reports to an auditable position may result in legal action, including the possibility of Ohio Attorney General’s Office to issue a subpoena to Harrison’s finance director and mayor to explain the condition of records, the auditor’s office said.
The Ohio AG office may also file suit to compel officials to prepare and/or produce the required information.
FOX19 NOW is reaching out to city Harrison city officials for comment and will update this story once we hear back.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.