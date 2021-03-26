Construction on music venue at the Banks almost complete

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Construction on the Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center at the Banks is almost complete and should be ready for the summer touring season.
According to Director of Marketing for Music & Event Management Incorporated, Rosemarie Moehring, they expect to learn more about summer tour bookings in mid to late April.
All of those details, she says, depend on capacity restrictions for concerts in Ohio.
“It wouldn’t really make sense, and I can only speak for MEMI venues, to do a concert at anything less than 75-100%, just based on expenses and things like that. We’re optimistic that by the summertime, we’ll be able to do that outdoors at ICON and even at Riverbend and PNC Pavilion,” Moehring said.
The facility can hold 8,000 outdoors and 4,400 indoors.
Outdoor lighting has been installed. The actual signage on the building is lit up now, and Moehring says the $30 million venue is designed specifically for music catered entirely to the fan experience.
“The farthest seat from the second balcony is less than 125 feet from the stage. It’s just incredible.” Moehring adds.
Moehring says she is excited about the potential booking of various acts at Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center, saying it has an intimate setting that could draw interest from artists who consistently play at larger venues.
“It’s just another enhancement to that downtown, The Banks, entertainment district right next to the football stadium and baseball stadium with all those restaurants and bars down there. I think it’s putting Cincinnati even more on the map as a tourist destination. There’s not another venue like it within the region,” said Moehring.
She thinks those same artists may consider Andrew J Brady ICON Center as a ‘one off’ on a slate that would typically feature larger venues.
She also thinks the music venue will bring people to Cincinnati who may not have otherwise decided to visit the Queen City. She says once they visit Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center and see all that is available at The Banks, it will make them come back more often.
