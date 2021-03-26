High winds today and cooler temperatures

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - There is a Wind Advisory across parts of the Tri-State until 10 a.m. Some areas could see wind gusts as high as high as 35 mph this morning. It will remain breezy through early afternoon with winds gradually diminishing during the day. Noticeably cooler today with a high of 62. Saturday looks great with a cool morning and a sunny, warm afternoon.
Showers and a few thunderstorms return Sunday.
Monday will be dry with more rain Tuesday and Wednesday. We are keeping our eyes on Reds Opening Day and it looks like rain the night before but clearing, breezy and chilly weather for the game at 4:10 PM.
