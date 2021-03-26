3 indicted after 1-year-old seriously injured leading to SWAT standoff at Queensgate hotel

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Three people have been indicted for child endangerment after a 1-year-old was injured leading to a SWAT standoff at the Quality Inn & Suites in Queensgate last week.
March 19, Kayla Dragston left her 1-year-old child in the care of Robert Fogle and Mary Hensley, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters.
Deters says at some point Hensley left the room and when she returned the child was suffering from a ‘severe injury.’
When police responded, the prosecutor says, Fogle barricaded himself in the hotel room and had to be extracted by the SWAT team.
“I can think of no greater evil in this world than seriously injuring an innocent little kid. I am thankful that law enforcement was able to intervene before something even worse happened. We are praying for the victim in this case, and will do all we can to get justice for her,” said Deters.
Fogle has been indicted on one count of child endangerment and one count of felonious assault and faces a maximum sentence of 8 years in prison.
Hensley has been indicted one count of child endangerment and one count of possessing drug abuse instruments, she faces up to 3 years in prison.
Dragston, the child’s mother, has been indicted on one count of child endangerment and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, she faces up to 6 years in prison.
