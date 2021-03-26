Man charged with murder in fatal Westwood shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man was indicted Wednesday in connection with a fatal shooting in Westwood last October.
The shooting occurred in the 3500 block of Boudinot Avenue sometime before 10 p.m. on Oct. 11. Officers found 40-year-old Dominick Lewis suffering several gunshot wounds.
Lewis was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he eventually died.
Darrell O’Brien, 36, of Colerain Township was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center the day after the shooting.
A Hamilton County grand jury returned an indictment against O’Brien Wednesday on charges of murder, premeditated murder, and felonious assault.
O’Brien is being held at the HCJC on bonds totaling $520,000, according to jail records.
He will be arraigned Friday morning at the Hamilton County Courthouse.
