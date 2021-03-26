Mass vaccination site opens in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Ohio (FOX19) - A new mass vaccination site is opening up in Wilmington.
Starting April 1, the Wilmington Air Park will serve as one of 15 mass vaccination sites in Ohio, according to The Health Collaborative.
They say the site will operate for about 60 days or until vaccine delivery for the area is complete. Appointments are required.
Beginning March 29, all Ohioans 16 and older will be eligible for the vaccine; officials say approximately 3,000 vaccines will be administered at this site weekly.
Health Collaborative officials ask those looking to receive a vaccine to book an appointment here.
