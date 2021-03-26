Mike Bell, Cincinnati native and former Red, dies at 46

“The Minnesota Twins are devastated by the loss of Mike Bell,” the Twins said in a statement. “In his short time with our club, Mike had an indelibly positive impact – not only on the quality of our team on the field, but most importantly upon everyone whom he met. Widely respected in our game, all who knew Mike, on and off the field, are better for the experience. The Twins join the baseball world in mourning Mike’s untimely passing; our thoughts and best wishes are with his wife, Kelly, his three children, Luke, Mikayla and Madeline, and the entire Bell family during this difficult time.”