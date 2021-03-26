More than 8K Duke Energy customers without power

WEST CHESTER TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - More than 8,000 Duke Energy customers are without power as high winds blow through the Tri-State early Friday.
A high wind warning and wind advisory for area were both dropped early by 5:30 a.m. as winds subsided.
Winds have been reported at 47 mph at Lunken Airport in Cincinnati’s East End and 46 mph at the Butler County Regional Airport in Butler County’s Fairfield Township.
Wind gusts up to 55-60 mph are still possible, especially in counties under the High Wind Warning.
That includes Butler County, which was hit the hardest with power outages so far, according to Duke Energy’s website.
Some 2,000 alone are in the dark in the West Chester Township area, Duke reports.
Time of restoration is listed on their website as 9:30 a.m. Friday.
More than 1,000 are out in each Hamilton and Warren counties, where time of restoration is listed as 10 a.m.
The communities of Loveland and Hamilton Township appear to be impacted the most in those areas, according to Duke Energy’s website.
Dispatchers in Hamilton and Warren counties say so far no major storm reports have come in.
Butler County dispatchers also report minor storm damage so far, but they say trees are down “all over,” most recently on Fernway Drive and Ohio 4 in Fairfield Township.
No major roads are closed at this time in the area, they say.
Some utility poles fell in other parts of Fairfield Township, at Princeton Road and Walden Ponds Road, and a traffic sign fell on Liberty-Fairfield Road and Shandon Drive in Liberty Township, according to dispatch.
