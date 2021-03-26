Nearly 9K Duke Energy customers without power

WEST CHESTER TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - Nearly 9,000 Duke Energy customers are without power as high winds blow through the Tri-State early Friday.
Depending where you live, a high wind warning or wind advisory remains in effect across our region until 10 a.m.
Winds are 15-30 mph now, and those are expected to increase through sunrise.
Wind gusts up to 55-60 mph are still possible, especially in counties under the High Wind Warning.
That includes Butler County, which was hit the hardest with power outages so far, according to Duke Energy’s website.
Some 2,000 are in the dark in the West Chester Township area, Duke reports.
Time of restoration is listed on their website as 9:30 a.m. Friday.
More than 1,000 are out in Hamilton and Warren counties, where time of restoration is listed as 10 a.m.
Dispatchers in Hamilton and Warren counties say so far no major storm reports have come in.
Butler County dispatchers also report minor storm damage so far, but they say trees are down “all over.”
They say the most recent one fell on Fernway Drive and Ohio 4 in Fairfield Township.
No major roads are closed at this time.
Some utility poles also are down in Fairfield Township, at Princeton Road and Walden Ponds Road, and a traffic sign fell on Liberty-Fairfield Road and Shandon Drive in Liberty Township, according to dispatch.
