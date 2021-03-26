Norwood man killed in crash in Miami Township

DAYTON, Ohio (FOX19) - A 25-year-old Norwood man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Miami Township Wednesday.
According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened near mile marker 44 on I-75 around 1:10 p.m.
Joseph Dawson, of Norwood, was driving southbound when he went off the interstate and into a wooded area, OSHP says.
Troopers say Dawson’s car flipped and landed on its top; he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Dawson was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to OSHP.
It is unknown if alcohol and drugs were factors, troopers say. The crash remains under investigation.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.