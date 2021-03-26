Ohio’s new unemployment claims dropping, fewer cases of fraud

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio is on the offensive in stopping fraudulent claims into the battered unemployment system for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
The number of new claims is down and so is the total number of criminal claims.
Thursday in Columbus, the committee created to fix the broken unemployment systems met as they work to find long-term fixes to the system that has been devasted by the pandemic, the short-term effort is starting to pay off.
The latest data released Thursday by the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services shows the new claims are decreasing dramatically.
While there was a spike of more than 128,000 claims in the first week of March, week two started the downward trend.
Last week saw a significant drop of 69,368 new claims. That is a 40% decline in new claims.
In February, there were more than 106,000 fraud claims. So far in March, that number is down to 46,400 fraud claims.
Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday the state will add Google Analytics to the unemployment system to catch even more bogus claims.
“Google can quickly review claims for markers and patterns of fraud, pulling these likely fraudulent claims,” Gov. DeWine said. “Allowing our adjudicators to prioritize and quickly process legitimate outstanding claims, is what we can do by pulling these likely fraudulent claims out, so you get them out, and then you’re left to prioritize and quickly process what is remaining, which is legit, legitimate claims.”
The other move by Gov. DeWine was to former US Attorney David DeVillers to help law enforcement track down the hundreds of millions of dollars already lost to fraud claims.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.