Schools close or delay due to no power

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - High winds that knocked out power to more than 9,000 Duke Energy customers overnight shut down or delayed a handful of Tri-State schools Friday.
Adena Elementary in West Chester closed just before students headed out the door from home to class.
Portions of eastern West Chester were hit hard by the power outages, with some 2,000 in the dark. About half of Duke Energy customers in that area saw their lights come back on by 7 a.m.
Still, power remained out for more than 1,000 in the area, including Adena Elementary, forcing school officials to cancel classes the last day before the district’s spring break vacation.
Classes will resume at Lakota on Tuesday, April. 6.
In other school districts across the region, St. Vivian School and Central Baptist Elementary are closed.
Goshen Local Schools and St. Pius/Northern Kentucky are on two-hour delays.
