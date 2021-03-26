Storm damage: Poles down, roads closed

High winds that howled through the Tri-State overnight brought minor storm damage and winds topping 60 mph.
Dayton International Airport reported 60 mph gusts, Lunken Airport in Cincinnati’s East End clocked 47 mph winds and Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport was just under that at 46 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Rain has ended and winds are subsiding across the Tri-State.
We are seeing minor damage like trees and utility wires down, and power outages.
Power was knocked out to more than 9,000 Duke Energy customers by 7 a.m. Just over 5,000 remain without, according to the utility’s website.
Princeton Road in Fairfield Township is closed by downed power lines.
Township and utility workers are out working to repair down lines right now.
