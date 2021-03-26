Structural steel collapses early Friday at Spooky Nook Sports construction site

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - Officials are working to determine the cause behind the collapse of structural steel for a building at the Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill early Friday.
According to the Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill Facebook page, the structural steel of building 500 fell sometime after 12 a.m.
Wind speed at the Butler County Regional Airport was 14mph at midnight, but gusts were as high as 37mph at that time. The highest gust in the past 24 hours at the airport was 47mph, which was reported at 5 a.m. Friday.
Spooky Nook says the cause of why the steel fell and the impact this will have on construction will be evaluated in the coming days or weeks.
No one was at the construction site when the steel fell, the post says.
The hope is that Spooky Nook will encourage new businesses to open their doors in Hamilton and across Butler County.
Before the steel collapse on Friday, the completion date for the complex was by the end of 2021.
