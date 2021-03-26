Suspects try hiding under bed after ditching stolen truck, deputies say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Two people were arrested after leading police on a chase in a stolen truck that ended with the suspects running into a home where they hid under a bed.
Perry Bruce, 40, and Ryah Kruegar, 19, stole a man’s work truck from a repair shop and used it to steal someone else’s trailer, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
The owner of the stolen truck, Jonathan Lutz, said when he went to the shop Thursday to get it, the truck was nowhere to be seen.
“About 3 o’clock yesterday, me and my business owner go to pick up the truck, it was at the shop for some maintenance, and we get there, we didn’t see it,” said Lutz.
At that point Lutz called the sheriff’s office, who he said could not reassure him they could track down the truck.
Luckily for Lutz, his truck has GPS.
“I was like, ‘well I do have GPS on the truck, and I know it’s driving on Lawrenceburg road right now,’ and he goes, ‘okay, well that’s a game-changer,’” Lutz said.
According to Lutz, deputies followed the truck for an hour and a half. Bruce, who was driving, and Kruegar crossed into Indiana before coming back to Ohio.
“Then he [Bruce] came back over to Ohio, and I think that’s when he ditched the truck,” Lutz said.
The suspects got out of the truck and ran through a wooded area where they snuck into a house, deputies said.
Bruce and Kruegar then hid under the homeowner’s bed, according to deputies.
Lutz’s truck was found, but he said it has a decent amount of damage.
Hamilton County court documents show Bruce is facing charges for possessing drug instruments, failure to comply, theft without consent, and receiving stolen property.
Kruger is facing burglary and obstructing official business, the documents show.
