Teen driver in serious condition after crash on Paddock Rd.

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A teenage driver is in serious condition after a crash on Paddock Road early Friday morning.
According to Cincinnati Police, the crash took place around 1:15 a.m. in the 4900 block of Paddock Road.
A 17-year-old driver of a Ford Focus ran a red light traveling East on Laidlaw Ave., striking a Chevrolet Malibu traveling south on Paddock, police say.
Officers say both cars spun out, the Focus hitting a signpost and the Malibu into a building.
The driver of the Malibu fled the crash scene on foot, police say.
According to police, the Focus driver received non-life-threatening injures and was taken to UCMC, currently listed in serious condition.
The driver of the Focus was wearing a seatbelt; the driver of the Malibu was not wearing a seatbelt, according to CPD.
Excessive speed does not appear to be a factor; officers say impairment as factor is yet to be determined.
