Warren Co. woman who fled to Vegas after murdering husband found guilty

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A Warren County woman found guilty of the murder of her husband, the Sheriff’s Office says she stabbed him to death then fled to Las Vegas in July.
Stormy Daniele Nicole Delehanty, 28, has been found guilty of murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence.
Deputies say Delehanty stabbed her husband, Roman B. Roshehupkin, 34, to death and fled the area in July of 2020.
She was arrested in Las Vegas by the Las Vegas Metro Criminal Apprehension Team after Warren County deputies filed an arrest warrant.
Delehanty will be back in court Wednesday for sentencing.
