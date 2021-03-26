Wind advisories end early, cooler Friday

Rain has ended and winds are subsiding across the Tri-State Friday morning with minor storm damage and power outages reported in some communities.
Overnight, winds at Lunken Airport in the East End in Cincinnati gusted up to 47 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
The Butler County Regional Airport in Fairfield Township saw gusts of 46 mph shortly after 3:30 a.m.
Power was knocked out to thousands of Duke Energy customers. More than 8,000 remain without power, mostly in West Chester Township and Maineville, according to the utility’s website.
Temperatures are in the 50s with our high expected to top out in the upper 50s and low 60s across the region.
