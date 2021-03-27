Matthew 25: Ministries asks for donations to help tornado victims in the South

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Matthew 25: Ministries is asking the public for donations to help the victims affected by the tornadoes in the South.
The non-profit organization is asking for:
- Monetary Donations: Donate online, mail checks to Matthew 25: Ministries, 11060 Kenwood Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242 (100% of donated funds designated for the Southern tornadoes will be used for the purpose intended)
- Cases of bottled water (12- and 24- count)
- Personal Care Products: Antibacterial soap, hand sanitizer, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, body wash, deodorant, lotion etc.
- Cleaning supplies: Laundry detergents, general cleaner, sponges, bleach (powdered form is preferred), mops, scrub brushes, buckets, rubber gloves etc.
- ·Paper products: Toilet paper, paper towels etc.
- Baby and infant supplies: Diapers, wipes, diaper rash ointment, baby wash, baby shampoo, baby lotion etc.
- First-Aid items: Bandages, gauze, pads, first aid tape, antiseptic creams, hydrogen peroxide, alcohol, latex gloves, instant cold packs etc.
- Clean-up Supplies: Protective eyewear, work gloves, masks, shovels, screwdrivers, saws, trash bags etc.
- Candles and Flashlights: If necessary, please include the appropriate size batteries with any flashlight donation.
The supplies will be shipped to Matthew 25: Ministries’ partner organizations in those areas.
Officials say the tornadoes caused six fatalities and spawned 100 miles across multiple states on Thursday. Several people are without power, and several houses and businesses are demolished.
