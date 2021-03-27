New bike lane in Clifton could become permanent

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A bike lane has been added to Clifton Avenue; it’s just temporary for now, but that could change come August.
Mayor Cranly was joined by community members at a ribbon-cutting for the new lane Saturday.
“Let’s give everyone a round of applause for the beginning of this amazing bike path,” said the mayor.
Director of Tri-State Trails Wade Johnston explains that this two-way ‘protected bike lane’ is part of a 34-mile trail loop around Cincinnati. It’s a large project that will take several years to complete.
“Ultimately, while this is providing safety for bicyclists, this is going to make it safer for pedestrians and for bicyclists,” said Johnston.
The supplies for this near-mile-long section were funded through the Devou Good Foundation.
If approved to become permanent, the city is ready to fund the remaining $2 million. However, they say they need to hear from you before going forward with the project.
“We hope that you feel safer using it because you’re separated from cars, and ultimately we want to hear if there’s things that we need to improve because the whole benefit to this project is that it’s temporary, we can refine it before we invest to make it permanent,” Johnston explained.
So grab a bike and the entire family. And if you don’t already have a bike, Red Bike has you covered!
