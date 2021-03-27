Search resumes along Ohio River for bodies of 2 missing boys

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (FOX19) - Authorities are continuing to search the Ohio River Tuesday for the bodies of two missing young boys, according to Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson.

Cadaver dogs with Hamilton County’s search and rescue dive team and Preble County detectives are out now, walking on the Kentucky side of the riverbanks in Boone County, in the hopes of finding the remains of 6-year-old James Hutchinson and 3-year-old Nylo Lattimore, the sheriff said.

“They are checking an area we felt we needed to check. I don’t know if they are going to get in the water or not,” he said.

The Ohio River has been searched multiple times for both boys’ bodies.

Sheriff Simpson said authorities had no new information that prompted Tuesday’s search, they just remain committed to trying to recovering the children’s remains.

“It’s kind of fluid when we go down based on the weather and what we’ve got going on. We’ve been down there a couple times in the last few weeks and have not located them.

“Those two little boys are in that river somewhere. We are not going to give up.”

Middletown police and Butler County prosecutors have said James’ body was dumped into the Ohio River near Lawrenceburg, Indiana after he was killed in February by his mother, Brittany Gosney.

Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser went to the search scene at one point in March and said there was a “high degree of probability” a body has been located in the area searchers planned to search soon, once water levels lowered.

Gmoser said sonar and a cadaver dog both identified the dive spot but, ultimately, a body was not found.

Prosecutors wrote in court records they believe James, a first grader, died when Gosney abandoned him and his two siblings, 7 and 9, at Rush Run Wildlife Area in Preble County. They say he was hit and dragged by her van trying to get back in.

Middletown police have said she told them her boyfriend had been pressuring her to get rid of her children.

Her boyfriend, James Hamilton, also faces multiple charges in connection with the incident.

Gosney’s trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 20 in Butler County Common Pleas Court. Hamilton’s will be Oct. 4.

Cincinnati police, meanwhile, have said they searched nearly 200 miles along the Ohio River for Nylo, who was last seen around noon Dec. 4.

Volunteers for Christian Aid Ministries also recently searched for him.

Nylo’s mother’s boyfriend, Desean Brown, was indicted on two counts of aggravated murder in the deaths of Nylo and the young child’s mother, Nyteisha Lattimore.

He also faces charges of abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

Brown, 20, is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 24, when he will either enter a plea or his case will be set for trial.

He will face the death penalty if convicted, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters has said.

Deters has said he believes Nyteisha Lattimore was killed Dec. 5 and her body was in her Walnut Hills apartment for five days before Brown disposed of it.

Brown purchased a body bag from eBay and took an Uber down to the Ohio River, telling the driver the bag held his clothes because he was moving out, Deters has said.

According to Deters, Brown threw Nylo alive into the Ohio River alive on Dec. 6.

The boy’s blood was found on a Paw Patrol blanket recovered with Nyteisha’s body

Her body was located early Dec. 12 near the Purple People Bridge. The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has said she died from stab wounds.

Nylo’s stroller was found Dec. 13, near where his mother’s body was spotted.

