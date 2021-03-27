Pedestrian suffers concussion, other serious injures after driver hits him in Westwood, court docs show

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A pedestrian is suffering from short-term memory loss due to a concussion, a partially collapsed lung, and other injuries after a driver failed to yield while the pedestrian was walking a crosswalk in Westwood Monday.
An affidavit shows that Amanda Kamara, 45, passed the blinking yellow light northbound at the Glenway Avenue and Parkcrest Lane intersection, causing her to hit Dominque Saunders.
Saunders was thrown onto the road, causing not only a concussion and a partially collapsed lung but also injuries to the face, the right knee, and a chipped right ankle, court documents show.
Court documents say Kamara fled the scene without stopping to check on the pedestrian. A witness followed Kamara, and they eventually returned to the scene, the affidavit said.
Jail records show that Kamara was admitted into the Hamilton County Justice Center Friday evening.
She is facing one count of aggravated vehicular assault and leaving the scene of the crash, court documents state.
Her first court appearance will be on Monday.
